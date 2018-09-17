South Korean president flies to North Korea for latest summit

South Korean president Moon Jae-in is flying to Pyongyang Tuesday for the third inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon's delegation of 200 people from all walks of life, from businessmen to musicians, are expected to land at Pyongyang International Airport at 10 a.m. local time -- 9 p.m. in New York.

"It is expected that Chairman Kim will greet President Moon himself, as the official welcome ceremony is scheduled at Pyongyang International airport," Im Jong-seok, the South Korean presidential office’s chief of staff, said at a press conference Monday.

Korea Summit Press Pool via AP FILE

Leaders of the two Koreas will enjoy a luncheon and begin summit talk afterwards.

Im said during the briefing it's "difficult to have an optimistic outlook" on the progress of denuclearization, and that it will depend on the honest conversation between the two leaders to reach an agreement.

It would be a great to make a concrete and practical agreement about easing military tensions in the Korean peninsula, Im added.