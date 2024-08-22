Sphen, one half of world-famous gay 'penguin power couple,' dies at age 11

"I have always loved these penguins and the story of their unbreakable bond.”

LONDON -- Sphen, an Australian gentoo penguin who shot to fame in 2018 when news of his same-sex male partnership with Magic made global headlines, has died at the age of 11.

Staff at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium made the announcement on Thursday, saying that they are “heartbroken” to share the news of his passing.

Dubbed the “penguin power couple,” Sphen and Magic became partners in 2018 and spent six years together, successfully adopting and raising two chicks – Lara, who is now 6-years-old, and Clancy, who is 4.

“Sphen and Magic are more than just a beautiful love story –their impact around the world as a symbol of equality is immeasurable,” Sea Life Sydney Aquarium said in their statement announcing Sphen’s death on Thursday. “They inspired a Mardi Gras float, have been included in the NSW education syllabus, and even featured in the Netflix series Atypical. Countless books speak of their love story, even documentaries on same-sex animal couples have featured Sphen and Magic.”

Through Sphen and Magic’s fame, the aquarium says they have been able to share “important messages on conservation, plastic pollution, global warming, and the importance of protecting wild penguins through fundraising initiatives.”

“Sphen and Magic shared a bond unlike most other penguin couples – they could even be found together outside of the breeding season, which is unique for gentoo penguins,” aquraium officials said.

Born in 2012, Sphen, the older of the two penguins, was nearing his 12th birthday when he passed away earlier this month -- which officials say is considered a long life for a gentoo penguin, who have an average life span of roughly 12 to 13 years.

“I am so sorry for the loss of dear Sphen,” read a tribute from a fan named Stephanie on the aquarium’s website. “He touched the hearts of so many, including mine. I have followed his journey with Magic since the start. The story of Sphen and Magic really highlight the importance of conservation. Sphen, you will be very missed.”

“My heart stopped when I read this news. I have always loved these penguins and the story of their unbreakable bond,” read another tribute from a fan named Leigh. “Sphen, you will be missed by thousands. Sending all of my love and well-wishes to the staff of SEA LIFE - and of course, to Magic.”