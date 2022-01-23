State Department orders diplomats' families to leave US embassy in Kyiv amid Russia tensions

U.S. citizens are also being urged to leave.

The State Department has ordered diplomats’ families to depart the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

It authorized direct hire employees to depart, according to an internal cable obtained by ABC News.

U.S. citizens currently in Ukraine are urged to consider departing the country now using commercial flights.

