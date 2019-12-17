Strikes in France shut down much of the country before the holidays Protests are ongoing in Paris, Lille, Rennes, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille.

Paris -- Transit workers have been striking for 13 straight days in France and almost every other trade union is expected to join the mobilization on Tuesday against the government’s plan for pension reform while protests are ongoing in Paris, Lille, Rennes, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille.

The first protest and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform started on Dec. 5. The main goal of the reform -- and one of Macron’s campaign promises -- is to meld the 42 existing pension schemes into a "universal" system where all French citizens enjoy the same rights under the same conditions.

But for many opponents of the reform, the potential change in the law is perceived as an injustice for those working in particularly harsh conditions.

Protesters march in Marseille, southern France, Dec. 17, 2019. Daniel Cole/AP

This has led to a dissent across great a huge swath of professions, including lawyers, rail workers, teachers and opera musicians.

In the private sector, oil refineries are also concerned by the strikes and, as a result, the country is experiencing all sorts of disturbances.

An estimated 75% of national trains currently aren’t running, leaving many people to wonder wondering if they will be able to attend holiday gatherings. Schools are also closing because a quarter of the country's teachers are on strike, according to the Education Ministry.

A man with a vest of the French state railway company SNCF burns flares next to a man speaking in a loud speaker during a demonstration in Paris, Dec. 17, 2019, to protest against French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system. Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower is also closed for the day and elsewhere, in Lyon, 40,000 homes were deprived of electricity for half an hour because of strikers. The electricity group RTE declared that "these power cuts are said to be voluntary and linked to the current social movement.”

Approximately 167,000 homes have been left without power, according to the company.

It "strongly" condemns the acts that led to the power outages, the company said.

"The right to strike constitutes a means of expression for employees and trade unions," it said in a statement.

The strike has been most felt in France's capital, Paris, where eight of the 14 Parisian metro lines are currently down, leaving many unable to reach their workplaces. One of the main stations in Paris, Châtelet station, was closed Tuesday morning because of the large crowds.

Local media reports that approximately 350,000 have taken to the streets there, and a tweet by the police department said 21 people been arrested on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveils the details of a pensions reform plan before the CESE in Paris, Dec. 11, 2019. Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters

Hoping to appease tensions after six days of national strikes, France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled the plans for the reform on Dec. 11 and concluded by asking the French to stop the strike.

"It seems to me that the guarantees given to the most concerned people justify the dialogue to resume and that the strike - which penalizes millions of French - stops," the prime minister said.

The unions quickly rejected the content of the reform plan and called for continued strikes and protests. This is particularly the case of two so-called "reformist" unions, including the CFDT, which recently joined the movement after the prime minister’s announcements.

They oppose the change from 62 to 64 years old of the age to receive full retirement benefits, a proposal that would benefit those who have had long studies, such as executives, but would penalize those who started working young. Calling out against the unfairness of that “equilibrium age,” the two reformist trade unions are now protesting in spite of their agreement with the rest of the content of the pensions reform.

French Democratic Confederation of Labour union's general secretary Laurent Berger attends a demonstration against pension reforms at Republique Square in Paris, Dec. 17, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA via Shutterstock

In addition to all the unions in France, the yellow vests are also partaking in Tuesday’s demonstrations, as they have done in the last two protests against the pensions reform.

President Macron, in Brussels for a European Union summit, said on Friday that he wanted the government to proceed with the pensions reform, which he called “historic.”