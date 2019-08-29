Stromboli: Another spectacular volcano eruption on the Aeolian island off Sicily

Rome — Aug 29, 2019, 6:13 AM ET
Stromboli volcano erupted again spectacularly Wednesday, shortly after noon, spouting sand, ash and lava dashing down the steep slopes to the sea.

The eruption was preceded by a loud boom followed by a large cloud, which engulfed the volcano and island and was seen kilometers away by vacationers on boats in the surrounding waters around the island.

About 5,000 residents and visitors are on the island at present, a popular but rugged summer destination.

In this frame grab taken from a video provided by Carlo Poggio to the Associated Press Television, smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
There were no reports of victims or damage. Civil protection officials say the situation is under control although they are still keeping hikers off the volcano’s slopes.

An earlier unexpected eruption this summer on July 3 killed an Italian hiker who was on the side of the volcano at the time.