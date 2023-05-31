Talks between Sudan's warring sides fall apart

Both sides accused each other of violating a humanitarian cease-fire.

LONDON -- Negotiations between Sudan's warring parties fell apart Wednesday as both sides accused each other of cease-fire violations.

A spokesperson for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) told The Associated Press that the military has suspended its participation in talks with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful Sudanese paramilitary group, due to the RSF's "repeated violations" of a humanitarian truce, including their ongoing occupation of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. The SAF wants to ensure that the cease-fire terms "be fully implemented" before discussing next steps, the spokesperson said.

ABC News has reached out to the SAF for additional comment.

There was no immediate comment Saudi Arabia or the United States, which have been mediating the talks.

In response to the military's move, the RSF said in a statement that it "unconditionally backs the Saudi-U.S. inititive" and the "recent SAF violations have not deterred us from honoring our commitments."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.