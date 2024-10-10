Sudan’s RSF paramilitary group chief accuses Egypt of involvement in civil war

Officials in Cairo denied the claims, saying they sought "to halt the war."

LONDON and CAIRO -- The commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Mohamed Dagalo, accused Egypt of involvement in the civil war in Sudan, claiming that the Egyptian military has conducted airstrikes against the paramilitary group's troops.

"Egypt is fighting us," Dagalo -- who is commonly known as Hemedti -- said in a recorded video message posted to his official page on X. Dagalo began his address by paying respects to RSF soldiers who, he said, were "treacherously martyred" by Egyptian aircrafts.

In the 39-minute video, Dagalo accused Egypt of training and of arming the Sudanese Army (SAF) with drones, saying Egypt has used U.S.-made weapons in said strikes: "If the Americans were not in agreement these bombs would not reach Sudan," said Dagalo.

In this Aug. 10, 2022 file photo, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sudanese Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, talks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan. Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment. U.S. officials have previously called for a cease-fire and expressed concern over the vicious fighting in Sudan.

The RSF chief suggested Egyptian strikes had been carried out against RSF troops in Sudan's capital Khartoum as well as the southeastern city of Sennar; both areas the Sudanese army has recently regained ground and made territorial gains following fierce battles.

It is the first public accusation levelled towards Egypt since the beginning of the civil war in Sudan which began in April 2023 following months of simmering tensions over a planned transition to civilian rule.

In a statement, Cairo swiftly denied the claims: "Egypt dismisses the allegations made by the Commander of the Rapid Support Militia, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, regarding the participation of Egyptian air force in the ongoing battles in Sudan," Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"These allegations come amid Egypt's concerted efforts to halt the war, protect civilians, and enhance plans for international response to humanitarian relief for those affected by the ongoing war in Sudan," Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "While the Arab Republic of Egypt dismisses these allegations, it calls on the international community to examine the evidence that substantiates what the Commander of the Rapid Support Militia said."

Dagalo also accused Iran of participating in Sudan's civil war alongside the Sudanese army and mentioned the presence of mercenaries from Ukraine, Tigray, Eritrea and Azerbaijan.

Earlier this week, the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions on senior RSF leader Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa.

The U.S. said Algoney was involved in RSF efforts to "procure weapons and other military material" that have enabled the RSF's ongoing operations in Sudan, including its assault on the North Darfur capital El Fasher.

Those sanctions comes as the war in Sudan enters its 18th month, with fighting between warring parties escalating after cease-fire talks faltered without a breakthrough.

Humanitarian organizations said the humanitarian situation has "significantly worsened," with the U.N. saying the conflict has precipitated the "largest displacement and protection crisis of our time."