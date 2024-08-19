One American is among the missing, according to authorities.

Superyacht sinks off Sicily, with American believed to be among 7 missing, coast guard says

ROME and LONDON -- A 183-foot sailboat carrying 22 people sank early on Monday off the coast of the Italian island of Sicily following stormy weather in the area, according to coast guard authorities.

Members of the coast guard have rescued 15 passengers, but seven are still missing, according to a coast guard statement provided to ABC News. At least one American is believed to be among the seven still missing, with British and Canadian citizens also unaccounted for, officials said. Of those recovered, eight have been transported to local hospitals, officials said.

The U.K.-flagged vessel -- named the Bayesian -- sank off Porticello, near the coastal city of Palermo, the statement said. The ship is currently located at a depth of around 164 feet, with firefighter divers now attempting to reach it, the statement said.

Emergency and rescue services work near the scene where a sailboat sank in the early hours of Monday off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, Aug. 19, 2024. Igor Petyx/Reuters

Four coast guard vessels, one helicopter and a team of fire brigade divers are involved in the search, which is being coordinated by the Palermo Coast Guard, the statement said.

Fabio La Bianca, who owns the local BAIA Santa Nicolicchia restaurant, told ABC News that he noticed the moored vessel had disappeared when he went to check on storm damage to his business.

"After half an hour with the other guys we realized that it was no longer there and immediately the rescuers were going around to look for the missing, they had also launched two distress rockets in the air before," La Bianca said.

Local Mayor Giuseppe D'Agostino wrote on Facebook that the “tragedy that struck our community is unparalleled in history.”

Emergency and rescue services work near the scene where a sailboat sank in the early hours of Monday, off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, Aug. 19, 2024. Igor Petyx/Reuters

“The administration has activated all channels with the police and is taking care of the people recovered alive so far,” D'Agostino said, adding that local authorities are gathering clothes and finding accommodation for the survivors.

“The search continues at sea and all we can do is pray and hope to find someone alive.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.