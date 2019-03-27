Police in London, England, are seeking the public's assistance with tracking down a woman involved in an almost deadly attack last year that was captured on surveillance video.

The woman sought by police can be seen on CCTV footage shoving another woman, who is in her 60s, off a sidewalk and into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus on Vauxhal Bridge Road in Pimlico, an upscale neighborhood of central London.

(London Metropolitan Police) Metropolitan Police are searching for the woman pictured here, who was seen in CCTV footage shoving another woman off a sidewalk and into the path of an oncoming bus in London, May 29, 2018.

The bus came to a full stop as she fell forward, according to the video surveillance from May 29, 2018 and was released on Tuesday.

The unidentified victim walked away with minor injuries from falling against the doors of the bus, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

(London Metropolitan Police) A woman is seen in CCTV footage shoving another woman off a sidewalk and into the path of an oncoming bus in London, May 29, 2018.

"This was an unprovoked assault which could have had much more serious consequences," Detective Constable Samantha Edwards said in a statement Tuesday. "It goes without saying that the victim has been deeply affected emotionally by this whole incident."

Police have been unable to locate the woman responsible and are asking members of the public if they recognize her from the surveillance video.