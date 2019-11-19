Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation

Sweden has dropped a rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Interested in WikiLeaks? Add WikiLeaks as an interest to stay up to date on the latest WikiLeaks news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Officials said the evidence against Assange has weakened due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the alleged incident.

"I would like to emphasise that the injured party has submitted a credible and reliable version of events. Her statements have been coherent, extensive and detailed; however, my overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation," said Eva-Marie Persson, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution.

Matt Dunham/AP, FILE

Assange has always denied the 2010 sexual assault accusations and fought extradition for years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.