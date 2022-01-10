Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins visa appeal in Australia

Djokovic was detained upon arrival for the Australian Open, beginning Jan. 17.

The Australian government has overturned a decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, saying the Serbian tennis star will be released immediately from immigration detention.

Djokovic had been detained upon arrival for the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 17, where he was set to defend his Grand Slam title.

The Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic's visa and denied him entry into the country, saying he could have been deported.

Djokovic’s legal team argued that border officials failed to give valid notice of the intention to cancel his visa and that he did everything asked of him for quarantine-free travel.

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered on Monday that the Australian government pay for Djokovic's legal costs, that his passport be returned to him and that he be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.