Suspected Thai soldier kills at least 17, remains at-large inside mall Police say the suspect is holed up in a mall.

At least 17 people are dead and 21 injured in Thailand, allegedly at the hands of a Thai soldier, according to police and local media outlets.

Police said the shooting took place in the Nakhon Ratchasima province and that the alleged culprit is still in the Terminal 21 mall. The situation is ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

This Feb. 8, 2020 handout from the Thai Royal Police's Crime Suppression Department's Facebook page shows a wanted poster for Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier, wanted in connection to a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in which many people were killed. Thai Royal Police/AFP via Getty

People in the area are advised to take caution as police say the suspect is still shooting his gun.

Around 10:30 a.m. ET, Thai police told those who are stuck in the mall to hide in a safe place and to mute their phones.

This Feb. 8, 2020 screenshot, from a video released by the Thai Royal Police, shows a fire on the compound of the Terminal 21 shopping mall during a shooting by a Thai soldier killed multiple people, according to authorities. Thai Royal Police/AFP via Getty

The solider, according to The Associated Press, said police told the outlet that the suspect allegedly shot and killed a soldier and a woman over a land dispute. The total number of gunshot victims is unclear at this time.

Preliminary details shared with the U.S. say the suspect then stole a military Humvee and weapons from an Army base were several more guards were injured. The suspect then fled to the local mall and fired at shoppers inside, where he is reportedly still holding people hostage.

Terminal 21 shopping mall where a mass shooting took place by a Thai soldier in in Koran, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2020. Zhang Keren/Xinhua via Newscom

The alleged shooter posted messages to Facebook during the attack before his account was taken down, according to police.

"We don't know why he did this. It appears he went mad," defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, according to Reuters.

The U.S. State Department is advising citizens in Thailand to avoid the area and to contact loved ones if they are safe.