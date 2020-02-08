Suspected Thai soldier kills at least 17, remains at-large inside mall

The solider, according to The Associated Press, said police told the outlet that the suspect allegedly shot and killed a soldier and a woman over a land dispute. The total number of gunshot victims is unclear at this time.
Preliminary details shared with the U.S. say the suspect then stole a military Humvee and weapons from an Army base were several more guards were injured. The suspect then fled to the local mall and fired at shoppers inside, where he is reportedly still holding people hostage.
The alleged shooter posted messages to Facebook during the attack before his account was taken down, according to police.
"We don't know why he did this. It appears he went mad," defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, according to Reuters.
The U.S. State Department is advising citizens in Thailand to avoid the area and to contact loved ones if they are safe.