Tigers, lions and jaguar escape flooded zoo, prompting warnings before they are found

Two tigers, two lions, a jaguar and a bear escaped their enclosures at a German zoo Friday morning, leading authorities there to put residents of the city on alert in case any of the animals left the park.

Oliver Berg/dpa via AP

The Eifel Zoo in Lünebach, Germany, was heavily flooded after a storm that also damaged fences, allowing the animals to leave their enclosures, authorities said. Area residents were advised to stay in their houses, close their doors and windows and keep an eye out for the missing animals.

Oliver Berg/dpa via AP

The bear was later shot and killed, according to officials. A spokesperson for the city said it was not immediately known if the bear was shot by police or someone else. The five big cats were found within the confines of the park and were recaptured in the afternoon.

Harald Tittel/picture-alliance/dpa/AP, FILE

The zoo, which has more than 70,000 acres, is privately owned and is home to both native and exotic animals.