A top Israeli soccer team adds 'Trump' to its name to honor US president

May 14, 2018, 12:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Beitar Jerusalem players celebrate a goal during a match between Vasas FC and Beitar Jerusalem at Ferenc Szusza Stadium on July 6, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.PlayLaszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images
One of Israel's most famous soccer teams has renamed itself to honor President Donald Trump for his controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Beitar Jerusalem Football Club now has the name Beitar Trump Jerusalem.

The club announced the change in a statement on Facebook on Sunday, a day before the official opening of the new U.S. embassy, saying it wanted to pay tribute to Trump's "courageous move.”

PHOTO: A player from Bnei Sakhnin, the only Arab team in the Israeli Premier league, scuffles with a player from Beitar Jerusalem at the Doha Stadium in the northern Arab-Israeli town of Sakhnin on Nov. 23, 2014.Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
A player from Bnei Sakhnin, the only Arab team in the Israeli Premier league, scuffles with a player from Beitar Jerusalem at the Doha Stadium in the northern Arab-Israeli town of Sakhnin on Nov. 23, 2014.

"For 70 years has Jerusalem been awaiting international recognition until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel," the statement said. "President Trump has shown courage and true love of the Israeli people and their capital."

"The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own,” the statement said.

PHOTO: Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer on their team prior to a play-off football match between Beitar Jerusalem and AS Saint-Etienne, at the Itztadion Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2016.Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer on their team prior to a play-off football match between Beitar Jerusalem and AS Saint-Etienne, at the Itztadion Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2016.

A club spokesman told ABC News that the team wants the name change to be permanent.

"It is a permanent decision, we just have to get a clearance from the Israel Football Association, but that should not be a problem,” spokesman Oshri Dudaei said. “We want to be known as Beitar Trump Jerusalem.”

The Jerusalem soccer club has numerous titles and trophies to its name. It's also got a vocal group of fans, called La Familia, that is known for its outspoken hatred of Arabs.

PHOTO: An employee of Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer teams club house in Jerusalem, Feb. 8, 2013.Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
An employee of Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer team's club house in Jerusalem, Feb. 8, 2013.

Beitar Trump Jerusalem is not the only new name in Israel honoring the U.S. president.

Since Trump announced in December that the U.S. would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his name has been attached to Israeli streets, parks and even a railway station close to the Western Wall of Jerusalem's Old City.

