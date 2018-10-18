Three top officials in Kandahar, Afghanistan, were killed and two U.S. soldiers wounded in an attack by the officials' own guards.

The province's governor, its police chief and its intelligence chief were all killed in the attack Thursday inside the governor's compound in Kandahar.

The Taliban claimed responsibility, and a Taliban spokesman said U.S. Gen. Scott Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, was the target.

Miller was in Kandahar on Thursday but was not wounded in the incident.