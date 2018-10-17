Toronto musician comes home alive after family held funeral

In a scene that seems straight out of a Halloween horror movie, a Toronto man came home months after his family held a funeral and thought they'd buried him, according to Canadian media.

In August, renowned pianist Scott Cushnie, 80, was reported missing in downtown Toronto, around the same time another family in the city was searching for a missing relative, the CBC reported.

Authorities later contacted Cushnie's family and said an elderly man had died in a hospital after suffering injuries from a fall. The family reportedly identified the body as Cushnie and held a funeral for him, the CBC said.

But a few days ago, the man they believed they buried returned home alive. Police, as well the Office of the Chief Coroner, are now trying to determine the true identity of the dead person.

The coroner's office was aware that someone was buried under a name that was incorrect, Dr. Dirk Huyer, the Chief Coroner for Ontario, told ABC News, but did not confirm the name was Scott Cushie. The office plans to exhume the body within a week and begin working to confirm the man's real identity.