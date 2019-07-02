A total solar eclipse to be seen over South America

Nearly two years after the "Great American Eclipse" of 2017, crowds are preparing to be wowed by another total solar eclipse that will appear over Chile and Argentina on Tuesday.

Interested in Space? Add Space as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Space news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The eclipse will begin in the late afternoon, local time, and last more than two minutes.

While the area of greatest visibility, or longest duration, will occur over the South Pacific, there are a number of cities where the total eclipse will be visible, including La Serena, Chile; San Juan, Argentina; Rio Cuarto, Argentina and about 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

During a total eclipse, the moon completely obscures the sun, and a ring appears in the sky. Total solar eclipses only occur every 12 to 18 months with varying visibility.