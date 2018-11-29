Traffic camera catches half-marathon runners taking shortcut through trees in China

Nov 29, 2018, 5:54 PM ET
PHOTO: A traffic camera caught runners at a half-marathon in Shenzhen, China, cutting through foliage, shaving off about a mile and a half from the run, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Nov. 29, 2018.PlayShenzhen Traffic Police
A traffic camera caught runners cutting through trees at a half-marathon in Shenzhen, China – shaving around 1.2 to 1.9 miles off the 13-mile run, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Thursday.

In all, 258 runners in Sunday's race were punished for various methods of cheating, including having fake bib numbers and hiring impostors, organizers said, according to Xinhua.

Organizers found “a great number” had taken shortcuts, Xinhua reported.

PHOTO: A traffic camera caught runners at a half-marathon in Shenzhen, China, cutting through foliage, shaving off about a mile and a half from the run, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Nov. 29, 2018.Shenzhen Traffic Police
Traffic police in Shenzhen released video from a traffic camera that showed alleged cheaters cutting through trees along the course.

Music accompanying the video croons, “We are not the same," while on-screen text reads, "That's not how it’s played."

ABC News' Karson Yiu contributed to this report from Beijing.

