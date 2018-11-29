A traffic camera caught runners cutting through trees at a half-marathon in Shenzhen, China – shaving around 1.2 to 1.9 miles off the 13-mile run, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Thursday.

In all, 258 runners in Sunday's race were punished for various methods of cheating, including having fake bib numbers and hiring impostors, organizers said, according to Xinhua.

Organizers found “a great number” had taken shortcuts, Xinhua reported.

Shenzhen Traffic Police

Traffic police in Shenzhen released video from a traffic camera that showed alleged cheaters cutting through trees along the course.

Music accompanying the video croons, “We are not the same," while on-screen text reads, "That's not how it’s played."

ABC News' Karson Yiu contributed to this report from Beijing.