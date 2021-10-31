Train crash in England described as 'major incident'

At least 50 firefighters are responding to the incident.

A train crashed in Salisbury, England, Sunday afternoon.

The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Department described it on Twitter as a "major incident."

The department alsoconfirmed that around 50 firefighters are responding to the incident.

At this time no casualties or injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is unknown.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire Police wrote on Twitter. "We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury. Will update as soon as we have more information."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.