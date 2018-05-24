Train derailment kills 2, injures 20 in northern Italy

At least two people were killed and 20 injured on Wednesday night after a passenger train derailed in northern Italy.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. local time after the train hit a cargo truck near Turin, according to several local media outlets. The truck's cargo wasn't immediately known.

Rescuers were still on the scene several hours later, looking for passengers who may have been trapped beneath the wreckage. Firefighters were also assisting.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The train's conductor and technician were killed and at least 20 others were hurt, according to Torino Repubblica. Three of those injured were listed in critical condition.

Images on the National Volunteer Fire Brigade Federation's Facebook page showed that at least two of the train's cars had flipped over.