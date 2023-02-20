Trial date set in Brianna Ghey murder

Two teens, both 15, have been charged in her death.

Two teens are set to go on trial for the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey on July 10. Ghey, a transgender girl, was found dead by passersby in a park in the English town of Warrington on Feb. 11, according to officials.

The trial is expected to last for three weeks at the Liverpool Crown Court and "will hear evidence of the incident at Culcheth Linear Park," according to the Cheshire Constabulary police force.

The two teens, both 15 years old, were arrested the following day and charged with Ghey's murder.

Brianna Ghey is shown in this undated photo released by the Cheshire Police. Cheshire Police

Police say it is unclear if the circumstances surrounding her death are hate-related, and the investigation into a motive is ongoing.

“I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to the community of Culcheth for their support in relation to the investigation," said Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller, in a statement.

“We have been inundated with pieces of information from members of the community wanting to help and assist the inquiry. Many of our officers have been approached to offer their best wishes to us and, especially, to Brianna’s family."

Ghey's death has prompted vigils and protests in her memory, in support of the transgender community.