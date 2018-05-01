As venues for the summit between the United States and North Korea are under consideration, President Donald Trump has mentioned two front-runners: Singapore and a location in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, Panmunjom.

Interested in North Korea? Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump’s venue suggestions came during a news conference with the Nigerian President on Monday.

Panmunjom is considered a neutral location between the two Korean nations; the village in the border area between them where the inter-Korean summit occurred last Friday.

Trump tweeted Monday about his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mentioning Peace House and Freedom House, buildings within Panmunjom, as possible locations.

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Tuesday, an official from South Korea's presidential office told reporters that South Korean president Moon Jae-in and President Trump talked about the pros and cons of holding a summit at Panmunjom.

Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

"It’s not that President Moon suggested [Panmunjom] first. It just came out naturally when the two leaders were talking about where would be a good venue," the official said.

The South Korean government made clear that "nothing" has been decided regarding the time and place of the U.S.-North Korea summit, pushing back on a CNN report that Moon had persuaded Kim to hold the meeting at the DMZ.

Korea Summit Press/AFP/Getty Images

"For now, nothing has been decided and we are waiting for the decision-makers to make their final decision. I hope [we] don't go too far ahead," Yoon Young-chan, Senior Secretary to the President for Public Communication told ABC News Tuesday.

South Korea’s foreign ministry stayed on the same page with the presidential office that summit venue decision was an open question, but added it would be meaningful for Panmunjom to host US-North Korea summit.

"There is nothing we can confirm on whether Panmunjom will be hosting,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Noh Kyu-duk said during a press briefing Tuesday. "But if Panmunjom, which symbolizes division, become host, it will have significant meaning as a new milestone for peace."

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Meanwhile, South Korea’s military began removing propaganda speakers installed at the military demarcation line facing the North on Tuesday -- the first action to follow up the deal between North and South Korea, just four days after the inter-Korean summit.

North Korea’s military also took down their propaganda speakers, according to Yonhap’s report citing South Korea’s military official, the same day.

Korea Summit Press Pool via Reuters

A joint statement issued by the two nations after the inter-Korean said both sides had agreed to cease all hostile acts against each other.