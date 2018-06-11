President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's historic meeting will begin with a one-on-one encounter, a White House official confirmed to reporters in Singapore Monday.

The official declined to say how long the first meeting is expected to last, but said it will take place prior to an expanded meeting where U.S. and North Korean officials would be in attendance.

Diplomats and foreign policy experts have criticized the idea of a U.S. president sitting down solo with the North Korean dictator, saying it heightens the potential for a misleading readout from Kim that could come into conflict with Trump's account of the exchange.

With less than 24 hours until his historic face-to-face encounter with Kim, Trump spent his Monday in Singapore fuming on over his weekend trade spat with G-7 allies and paying a visit to Singapore's prime minister.

The president kicked off his first full day in Singapore with a tweet acknowledging the "excitement in the air" surrounding the summit.

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

But that message was just one in a series of five other tweets that doubled down on the president's escalating trade feud with Canada and European allies who were in attendance at the G-7 summit over the weekend.

Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The president's tweets followed Sunday show appearances by his top economic aides Sunday who assailed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for comments he made in a press conference following the president's early departure from the G-7 summit.

"I have made it very clear to the president that it is not something we relish doing," Trudeau said, speaking of his decision to implement retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. "But it is something that we absolutely will do because Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around."

Despite the comments being largely a repeat of previously expressed concerns by Trudeau, they earned a furious rebuke from both the president and his advisors, who quickly pulled the U.S. away from endorsing a joint statement released by rest of the G-7 allies.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow went as far as to suggest Trudeau was attempting to specifically undermine Trump and damage his negotiating position ahead of his summit with Kim.

"He is not going to allow other people to suddenly take potshots at him hours before that summit," Kudlow said on CBS' Face the Nation. "And, number two, Trudeau should have known better."

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro took it even further, saying, "there's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

Mast Irham/EPA via Shutterstock

The rhetoric earned stiff rebukes from other G-7 attendees.

"International co-operation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks," a spokesperson from France's Elysee Palace said Sunday.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk tweeted, "There is a special place in heaven for Justin Trudeau."

There is a special place in heaven for @JustinTrudeau. Canada, thank you for the perfect organisation of G7! — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 10, 2018

The feud threatened to overshadow one of the most highly anticipated diplomatic meetings in recent memory, as the president spent his first full day in Singapore with a relatively light public schedule.

The president first visited Istana Palace for a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who he thanked in brief remarks for being able to host the major summit.

“We appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and friendship,” Trump said, seated at a long banquet table ahead of a working lunch with delegations from the U.S. and Singapore.

Trump called the prime minister a friend and said “this was a choice that we made very consciously.”

Evan Vucci/AP

He teased forward to Tuesday’s "very interesting” meeting and predicted a good outcome.

“We’ve got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow. I think things could work out very nicely,” he said.

Following the lunch, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted out a picture showing the president was gifted with a birthday cake. Trump will celebrate his 72nd birthday on Thursday.