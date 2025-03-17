Trump and Putin to speak Tuesday as Trump seeks end to Ukraine war, Trump says

Trump said "a lot of work" was done over the weekend.

ByKevin Shalvey and Nicholas Kerr
March 17, 2025, 1:10 AM

LONDON -- President Donald Trump said he plans to speak on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the U.S. president's efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump added that "a lot of work" was done over the weekend and "we want to see if we can bring that war to an end."

"Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance,” he said, speaking onboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

