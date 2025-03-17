Trump said "a lot of work" was done over the weekend.

Trump and Putin to speak Tuesday as Trump seeks end to Ukraine war, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return to Washington, D.C., U.S., March 16, 2025.

LONDON -- President Donald Trump said he plans to speak on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the U.S. president's efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump added that "a lot of work" was done over the weekend and "we want to see if we can bring that war to an end."

"Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance,” he said, speaking onboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

