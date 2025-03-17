The 80 people on board were unharmed, according to the port authority.

Wing of Delta plane strikes runway at LaGuardia Airport during landing

Planes at LaGuardia International Airport, May 11, 2023, in New York.

The wing of a Delta plane struck the runway as it was coming in for a landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, the plane's "left wing struck the runway while landing" and the pilots then "executed a go-around," according to the FAA.

A go-around is a safe, routine maneuver where the pilot discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude to safely make another landing attempt.

Delta Air Lines logo on a plane at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Aug. 14, 2023, in Roissy-en-France, France. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, was traveling on its regularly scheduled service from Jacksonville, Florida, to New York City, according to Delta.

On air traffic control audio, the controller told the pilot, "Somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings, you guys feel anything?" The pilot responded, "We didn't, but we'll check it."

The flight was operated by Endeavor, the same regional carrier as the Delta plane that crashed while landing in while landing in Toronto in February. The plane in that incident was also a CRJ-900.

The 76 passengers, two pilots and two flight attendants on board Flight 4814 were unharmed, with no injuries reported, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the three major New York City area airports.

"We apologize to our customers for the experience," Delta said in a statement.

The airline said the plane has been taken out of service while maintenance teams evaluate and did not indicate when the aircraft will return to flying.

The incident also did not cause an impact to airport operations, according to the Port Authority.

The FAA is continuing to investigate the situation.