Trump takes calls from growing list of world leaders following election victory

Leaders said they sought close cooperation with the next U.S. administration.

LONDON -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among the world leaders to speak by phone with President-elect Donald Trump in the 24 hours after he secured victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congratulations flooded in from around the globe as it became clear that Trump established an unassailable lead over Harris, and after the former president surpassed the 270 electoral college vote threshold needed to secure another term in the White House.

Leaders -- some of whom criticized Trump's foreign policy during his first term -- all appeared to take a conciliatory approach in congratulating the man who will be America's 47th president.

China's official state Xinhua News Agency said that Xi called Trump on Thursday. Xi, Xinhua wrote, "pointed out that history shows us that cooperation between China and the United States will benefit both sides, and the fight will hurt both sides."

"A stable, healthy and sustainable Sino-U.S. relationship is in line with the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community," he added, according to Xinhua.

Macron spoke to Trump on Wednesday, the French president's office said in a statement.

Both men expressed their "willingness to work towards the return of peace and stability" in the face of the "major international crises underway," Macron's office said, describing the conversation as a "very good 25-minute exchange."

Macron "underlined the importance of Europe's role and told President Trump that he was willing to continue this conversation and work together on these issues," including Ukraine and the Middle East, "when he takes office" at the end of January 2025, his office added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted to X following his phone call with Trump, saying it was "good to speak" with the next American president. "From defense and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the U.K. and U.S. is incredibly strong and will continue to thrive for many years to come," he wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with Trump, as the former seeks to shore up long-term American military and financial support for Kyiv in its ongoing defensive war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said on social media that the call was "excellent," adding Trump's "historic landslide victory" was made possible by a "tremendous campaign."

"I praised his family and team for their great work," Zelenskyy said. "We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace."

Netanyahu will also be looking to the next administration for continued military support, as Israel wages a multi-front war against Iran-backed militant groups in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and beyond.

"The prime minister was among the first to call the American president-elect," Netanyahu's office said in a Wednesday statement, describing the conversation as "warm and cordial."

"The prime minister congratulated Trump on his election victory, and the two agreed to work together for Israel's security," the office said. "The two also discussed the Iranian threat."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with Trump for around 12 minutes, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The two discussed "South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the South Korea-U.S. alliance" and North Korea's involvement in the war in Ukraine, Yonhap reported.

"They agreed to hold a meeting at an early date and location," Kim Tae-hyo, the first vice director of the National Security Office said, according to Yonhap.

