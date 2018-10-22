Turks and Caicos authorities investigating murder of American tourist who was staying at Club Med

Oct 22, 2018, 7:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating the murder of an American tourist who was found dead on Oct. 16.PlayRoyal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 22, 2018

The death of a 61-year-old American tourist on the Turks and Caicos islands is being investigated as a murder, local authorities told ABC News.

Marie Kuhnla was found on Tuesday morning in the bushes close to a resort near Leeward, a popular beach area located in the western region of the archipelago, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force wrote on Facebook. She was pronounced dead less than an hour after she was found, police said.

PHOTO: Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating the murder of an American tourist who was found dead on Oct. 16.Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force
Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating the murder of an American tourist who was found dead on Oct. 16.

"The family of Ms. Kuhnla are being supported by officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force," officials said in a statement.

The woman was staying at Club Med, the resort confirmed to ABC News in a statement.

"The entire Club Med family is saddened by the death of this guest and sends its deepest condolences to the guest's friends and family," the statement read.

(MORE: 'One of the crew members went crazy,' captain says in mayday call after man killed at sea)

PHOTO: Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating the murder of an American tourist who was found dead on Oct. 16.Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force
Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating the murder of an American tourist who was found dead on Oct. 16.

The U.S. State Department said it is aware of reports of the woman's death on the Bahamian island, the department said in a statement. The state department offered condolences to the woman's family and friends but had no further comment on the investigation "out of respect to the family during this difficult time."

"We are providing all appropriate assistance to the family," the statement read.

(MORE: Man says he killed wife aboard cruise because 'she would not stop laughing at me': Affidavit)

Additional details of the circumstances surrounding the woman's death were not immediately available.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Michael Kreisel, Brendon Ran and Kirit Radia contributed to this report.

Comments