The death of a 61-year-old American tourist on the Turks and Caicos islands is being investigated as a murder, local authorities told ABC News.

Marie Kuhnla was found on Tuesday morning in the bushes close to a resort near Leeward, a popular beach area located in the western region of the archipelago, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force wrote on Facebook. She was pronounced dead less than an hour after she was found, police said.

"The family of Ms. Kuhnla are being supported by officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force," officials said in a statement.

The woman was staying at Club Med, the resort confirmed to ABC News in a statement.

"The entire Club Med family is saddened by the death of this guest and sends its deepest condolences to the guest's friends and family," the statement read.

The U.S. State Department said it is aware of reports of the woman's death on the Bahamian island, the department said in a statement. The state department offered condolences to the woman's family and friends but had no further comment on the investigation "out of respect to the family during this difficult time."

"We are providing all appropriate assistance to the family," the statement read.

Additional details of the circumstances surrounding the woman's death were not immediately available.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Michael Kreisel, Brendon Ran and Kirit Radia contributed to this report.