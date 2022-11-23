Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill at least 1, injure over a dozen others: Police

Twin blasts near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning killed at least one person and injured 15 others in what Israeli police described as a suspected "coordinated terror attack."

"Not an easy morning," Israel Police Commissioner R.N. Yaakov Shabtai said. "This kind of attack has not been seen for many years -- two attacks in a row. The main effort of the Israel Police is currently scanning all areas -- bus stops, transportation and crowd gatherings -- at the same time as the manhunt to get hold of the perpetrator of the attack. We will do everything in our power together with all the other security forces to reach this cell."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.