UC Berkeley graduate student Gabriel Trujillo killed while doing field research in Mexico, officials say

Gabriel Trujillo, a botanist, was doing field research in Sonora, Mexico.

A University of California, Berkeley graduate student was killed in Mexico, ABC News has learned.

Gabriel Trujillo, a botanist who was a fourth-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Integrative Biology, was killed in the Mexican state of Sonora last week while doing field research, according to a statement from UC Berkeley obtained by San Francisco ABC station KGO on Friday.

Gabriel Trujillo conducts field research for his doctorate in Arizona in this undated file photo. Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos via AP

The university, located in Northern California, said it received confirmation of Trujillo's death on June 23.

"Local police authorities are investigating," UC Berkeley said in the statement. "This is heartbreaking news and campus officials have reached out to his family to offer support and assistance."

Sonora is the second-largest state in Mexico, situated in the northwest and sharing the U.S.-Mexico border primarily with Arizona.

