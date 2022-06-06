UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote

The prime minister's party will cast votes on Monday on his political future.

LONDON -- Lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party will hold a no-confidence vote on Monday, in the latest challenge aimed at ending the political career of the United Kingdom’s controversial leader.

Graham Brady, a Conservative MP, announced the vote on Monday morning, saying the vote had been triggered on Sunday when a 15% threshold of Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons had decided they no longer trusted him to lead.

In this file photo, taken on May 13, 2022, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson exits 10 Downing Street in central London. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force,” Downing Street, Johnson's office, said in a statement.

Brady told BBC News that he had informed Johnson on Sunday. Members who filed letters with Brady had dated them to coincide with the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, so as not to interrupt the celebration, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.