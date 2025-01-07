The president said Russia lost 15,000 troops killed in Kursk since August.

Ukraine is bringing war 'back to Russia,' Zelenskyy says after new Kursk offensive

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some 38,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded fighting in Russia's western Kursk region since August, with Kyiv now launching a fresh offensive in the border region.

"We continue to maintain a buffer zone on Russian territory, actively destroying Russian military potential there," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted Monday to the presidency's website.

Monday marked five months since Ukrainian units crossed into Kursk in a surprise summer 2024 offensive there. Russian forces -- recently supported by North Korean troops -- have since slowly been reclaiming ground in their bid to eject Ukrainian troops from the region.

On Sunday, Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed that Kyiv had launched a fresh offensive in Kursk, with fierce fighting reported in several villages.

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on Dec. 26, 2024 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an award ceremony in Kyiv. Handout/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

"Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the enemy has already lost over 38,000 troops in this area alone, including approximately 15,000 irrecoverable losses," Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians have deployed their strong units to the Kursk region," he added. "Soldiers from North Korea are involved there. What's important is that the occupier cannot currently redirect all this force to other directions, in particular the Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Zaporizhzhia regions."

"I thank all our warriors who are bringing the war back to Russia and providing Ukraine with greater security and strength," Zelenskyy said.

Multiple Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian troops, tanks, armored vehicles and demining equipment attacked the villages of Berdin and Bolshoye Soldatskoye, north of Sudzha -- the main administrative border town that Ukraine captured in August. Bloggers also reported an attack further west on the border town of Tetkino.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a Monday statement that two assaults were repelled. "The operation to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations continues," it wrote on Telegram.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank reported that Ukraine intensified its offensive operations in Kursk through Monday, with Russian forces elsewhere in the region launching their own fresh attacks on the Ukrainian salient.

The think tank reported "tactical advances" by Ukrainian troops in areas northeast of Sudzha, though the extent of their success remains unclear.

Andriy Yermak -- the head of Zelenskyy's presidential office -- said in a Sunday post to Telegram there was "good news" from the Kursk battlefields, adding: "Russia is getting what it deserves."

Ukraine launched its latest Kursk push just two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has promised to end the war in 24 hours, repeatedly hinting at pressing Ukraine to make territorial and political concessions in exchange for peace.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a Giatsint-B howitzer towards Russian troops at a position on a front line in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2025. Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Zelenskyy and his top officials have been working hard to build ties with the incoming administration and convince the president-elect of the need to support Ukraine and contain Russia.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that he "held a meeting with international relations officials to plan our meetings and negotiations for January.

"We are accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine and working toward new and more long-term relations with partners," he said. "We are preparing positive diplomatic news for Ukraine."

Continued Ukrainian presence in Kursk may give Kyiv more leverage in peace talks with Moscow, with Russian troops still occupying around 25% of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.

"We don't need Russian territory, but we need our territories back," Yehor Cherniev -- a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chairman of his country's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly -- told ABC News.

"This will probably be one of the positions for further negotiations," Cherniev said.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Natasha Popova contributed to this report.