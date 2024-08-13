The attack began last week and appeared to be a large-scale offensive operation.

Ukraine trying to push deeper into Russia, as advance appears slowed by Russian reinforcements

LONDON -- Ukrainian forces are still seeking to advance deeper into Russia's Kursk region, but appear to be coming up against increased Russian resistance more than a week since Ukraine launched its unprecedented incursion across the border.

Russia's Defense Ministry and pro-Kremlin military bloggers reported Tuesday that Ukrainian forces again launched multiple attempts overnight to break through Russian defensive lines roughly 20 km, or about 12 miles, inside the Kursk region, seeking to further expand a bridgehead captured there in the first days of the Ukrainian offensive operation.

Those reports claimed the Ukrainian attacks were largely rebuffed, but that Russian positions remained under pressure. More Russian forces continue to also arrive to counterattack Ukraine's surprise attack, which is the first foreign incursion into Russia since World War II.

This photograph shows the destroyed border crossing point with Russia, in the Sumy region, on August 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

On the border of Ukraine's Sumy region, foreign journalists, including The New York Times, reported seeing columns of Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles continuing to cross over into Russia, passing unhindered through the border crossing.

Ukrainian troops are trying to expand their area of control from the border town of Sudzha in multiple directions. They have been attempting for several days to capture the village of Korenevo, which is about 40 km northwesterly, which would allow them to move toward a key highway, but so far have been unable to dislodge Russian units, according to Russian military bloggers.

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, marine assault team members ride motorcycles toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP

Ukraine's top commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskiy, told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday that Ukraine controlled roughly 1,000 square km, or about 386 square miles, of Russian territory in Kursk.

The governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, on Monday told President Vladimir Putin in a televised briefing that Ukraine now controlled 28 settlements after piercing 12 km into the region over a 40 km-wide front. Putin abruptly cut Smirnov off, telling him to stick to "social and economic situation."

Ukrainian forces have not moved significantly forward in the past several days, suggesting that advancing has become more difficult as Russia recovers from the initial surprise and rushes more reinforcements to the region. Russia has been using aircraft and drones to target Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian tank crew take a break while operating a Soviet-made T-72 tank in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

An increased number of videos appearing to show destroyed Ukrainian vehicles have been appearing on pro-Russian social media accounts, including some associated with Russia's military.

Russian analysts have also warned Ukraine could attempt to launch new incursions at other points along the border.