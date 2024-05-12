Ukraine strikes Russian apartment building, local governor says

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said at least five people had been injured.

LONDON -- A 10-story residential building in Belgorod, Russia, was struck overnight by a Ukrainian missile, a local governor said.

"The Belgorod city and the Belgorod district came under a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on Telegram.

A view shows the scene following the collapse of a section of a multi-story apartment block collapse, as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod, Russia, May 12, 2024. Stringer/Reuters

The Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that struck the building was among several that Ukraine launched overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. It was unclear if the missile struck the building as a target or if the damage was caused by fragments of a downed missile, the ministry said.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said at least five people had been injured, adding that the number of casualties was likely to climb.

This photograph shows a view of an apartment building which partially collapsed after being damaged by what Russian authorities described as a Ukrainian strike, in Belgorod on May 12, 2024. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian military officials did not immediately comment on the claims, which could not be immediately verified.

A central portion of the apartment building in Kharkovskaya Gora appeared in photos to have been completely destroyed, with the remaining building standing on either side of a gap.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.