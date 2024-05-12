Ukraine strikes Russian apartment building, local governor says
LONDON -- A 10-story residential building in Belgorod, Russia, was struck overnight by a Ukrainian missile, a local governor said.
"The Belgorod city and the Belgorod district came under a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that struck the building was among several that Ukraine launched overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. It was unclear if the missile struck the building as a target or if the damage was caused by fragments of a downed missile, the ministry said.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency said at least five people had been injured, adding that the number of casualties was likely to climb.
Ukrainian military officials did not immediately comment on the claims, which could not be immediately verified.
A central portion of the apartment building in Kharkovskaya Gora appeared in photos to have been completely destroyed, with the remaining building standing on either side of a gap.
