Michigan hospital employee shoots co-worker outside building in 'targeted attack': Police

The shooting took place in the parking lot outside a hospital in Troy.

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at a hospital in Troy, Michigan, Mar. 20, 2025.

A hospital employee shot a co-worker multiple times in Troy, Michigan, at the building's parking garage on Thursday in a "targeted attack," according to police.

The employee was struck twice in the arm when the suspect fired a handgun five times outside Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, according to Lt. Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department. The victim's vehicle was also struck, Hancock said.

The victim -- a 25-year-old man from Troy -- is alive and in stable condition.

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at a hospital in Troy, Michigan, Mar. 20, 2025. WXYZ

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene, but police are clearing the hospital out of an abundance of caution, Hancock said. Police have identified the suspect they are searching for, but did not reveal his identity.

Police responded to the shooting on Thursday at about 7 a.m. local time, according to police.

"One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly," Corewell Health said in a statement to ABC News.

The hospital was immediately put on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Corewell Health said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident however the suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," the Troy Police Department said in a statement on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.