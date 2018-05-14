US Embassy set to open in Jerusalem, as Netanyahu praises Trump for 'real leadership'

JERUSALEM — May 14, 2018, 2:27 AM ET
PHOTO: An Israeli man wears the US national flag at Damascus gate in Jerusalem on May 13, 2018, as Israeli nationalist settlers celebrate the Jerusalem Day in the Old City.PlayAhmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH U.S opening new American embassy in Jerusalem

Five months after President Donald Trump made his blockbuster announcement in December, it's really happening.

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

The new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which will inhabit an existing U.S. consular building, will officially open its doors Monday at 4 p.m. in a 90-minute ceremony led by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

PHOTO: A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

Trump will address Monday's ceremony by video, and he'll be represented by his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. The U.S. expects some 800 people to attend the event, including a congressional delegation and a presidential delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

PHOTO: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a reception ceremony for the US delegation ahead of the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.Abir Sultan/EPA/REX via Shutterstock
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a reception ceremony for the US delegation ahead of the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

The American delegation touched down Sunday afternoon, and following a reception with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, dined at the prime minister's house.

Earlier in the evening, in front of a very friendly and very enthusiastic crowd, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heaped praise on President Trump.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your bold decision," Netanyahu said. "Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a gesture of solidarity after Trumps address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, May 23, 2017. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a gesture of solidarity after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, May 23, 2017.

"Now, you know how you recognize real leadership? It’s when others follow, and others are following in President Trump’s footsteps," he said, telling the crowd that Guatemala and Paraguay would both move their embassies later this week.

He hinted at others, quipping: "That’s a state secret, and we don’t reveal our state secrets. Sometimes we reveal other’s state secrets. We’ll let you know as time comes."

PHOTO: A sign and flags appear on a bridge nearby the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, May 13, 2018.Abir Sultan/EPA/REX via Shutterstock
A sign and flags appear on a bridge nearby the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, May 13, 2018.

The actual building is currently used for American consular services, including passport renewals, and visa and immigration services.

It’s located in the Jewish residential neighborhood of Arnona -- in part in no man’s land between East and West Jerusalem -- but it’s not a fortress, like the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv. It's also not a beautiful old Ottoman-era building like the current U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, which is located closer to the Old City.

Friedman, who has been a loud supporter of this move from day one, has also been clear that he considers the embassy in "Jerusalem, Israel," making no distinction between Palestinian-majority east and Israeli-majority west.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. But for many Palestinians, failing to make the distinction all but ignores the existence of Palestinians.

PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the official reception of the opening of the US Embassy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the official reception of the opening of the US Embassy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

"It takes away the hopes in having Jerusalem or parts of Jerusalem as the future capital of Palestine if a deal is to be struck between Palestinians and Israelis," Jerusalem resident, Ahmad Muna, 28, said Sunday.

He added: "When Trump announced the move, he didn't mention Palestinians and didn't mention east or west Jerusalem. ... They've given all the claim, all the rights, of all the parts to the Israelis," Muna said, adding that he no longer believes the U.S. is interested in peace.

PHOTO: A handout photo made available by the US embassy in Tel Aviv shows US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left welcoming Jared Kushner upon arrival near Lod, Israel, May 13, 2018.U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Handout/EPA/REX via Shutterstock
A handout photo made available by the US embassy in Tel Aviv shows US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left welcoming Jared Kushner upon arrival near Lod, Israel, May 13, 2018.

U.S. officials insist they are, but no American member of the delegation will meet with Palestinians on this trip. When Trump announced the move, he said his decision marked "the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians."

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital in historic move

PHOTO: Israeli motorcycle club, Samson Riders, lead a convoy of Harley Davidson riders in the streets of Jerusalem, May 13, 2018, as they ride from the current location of the American embassy in Tel Aviv towards the new location in Jerusalem.Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli motorcycle club, Samson Riders, lead a convoy of Harley Davidson riders in the streets of Jerusalem, May 13, 2018, as they ride from the current location of the American embassy in Tel Aviv towards the new location in Jerusalem.

Einat Wilf, a former Israeli parliament member who supports the two-state solution, told reporters Sunday that for Israelis, the embassy opening doesn't change all that much.

PHOTO: A bus decorated with Israeli and U.S. flags and a message welcoming the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is seen near the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
A bus decorated with Israeli and U.S. flags and a message welcoming the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is seen near the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

"Israelis have been living for 70 years with the knowledge that the western part of the city is their capital," she said.

PHOTO: Military personnel patrol next to a sign welcoming the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, near the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Military personnel patrol next to a sign welcoming the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, near the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

"So, yes, Israelis welcome recognizing reality. ... It's not as if this changes reality, but it is important to have an international acknowledgment."

Plus, Israelis were rather busy this weekend with the biggest news in the country: their Eurovision win. And now it's rumored that 25-year-old winner, Netta Barzilai, may just be a guest of honor at today's ceremony.

Comments