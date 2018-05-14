US Embassy set to open in Jerusalem, as Netanyahu praises Trump for 'real leadership'

Five months after President Donald Trump made his blockbuster announcement in December, it's really happening.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which will inhabit an existing U.S. consular building, will officially open its doors Monday at 4 p.m. in a 90-minute ceremony led by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Trump will address Monday's ceremony by video, and he'll be represented by his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. The U.S. expects some 800 people to attend the event, including a congressional delegation and a presidential delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Abir Sultan/EPA/REX via Shutterstock

Video: U.S. Presidential Delegation for Jerusalem Embassy dedication ceremony arrives at Ben Gurion AIrport, May 13, 2018. pic.twitter.com/4RiFoveTtJ — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 13, 2018

The American delegation touched down Sunday afternoon, and following a reception with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, dined at the prime minister's house.

We are happy to host the distinguished US delegation in Israel representing President Trump: Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Jason Greenblatt, Amb. David Friedman, Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner. Welcome to Jerusalem – our capital! pic.twitter.com/uUwD6O80Vo — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 13, 2018

Earlier in the evening, in front of a very friendly and very enthusiastic crowd, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heaped praise on President Trump.

President Trump is making history. We are deeply grateful for his bold decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the embassy there tomorrow! ???????? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/AkXk010v1L — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 13, 2018

"Thank you, President Trump, for your bold decision," Netanyahu said. "Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

"Now, you know how you recognize real leadership? It’s when others follow, and others are following in President Trump’s footsteps," he said, telling the crowd that Guatemala and Paraguay would both move their embassies later this week.

He hinted at others, quipping: "That’s a state secret, and we don’t reveal our state secrets. Sometimes we reveal other’s state secrets. We’ll let you know as time comes."

Abir Sultan/EPA/REX via Shutterstock

The actual building is currently used for American consular services, including passport renewals, and visa and immigration services.

It’s located in the Jewish residential neighborhood of Arnona -- in part in no man’s land between East and West Jerusalem -- but it’s not a fortress, like the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv. It's also not a beautiful old Ottoman-era building like the current U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, which is located closer to the Old City.

Friedman, who has been a loud supporter of this move from day one, has also been clear that he considers the embassy in "Jerusalem, Israel," making no distinction between Palestinian-majority east and Israeli-majority west.

Just a few days before the historic opening of the beautiful United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. So excited for the ceremony and proud of all the Embassy staff who worked so hard to make this event happen. Eternally grateful to President Trump for his courage and vision. pic.twitter.com/pGVENzJlBt — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) May 11, 2018

Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. But for many Palestinians, failing to make the distinction all but ignores the existence of Palestinians.

Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images

"It takes away the hopes in having Jerusalem or parts of Jerusalem as the future capital of Palestine if a deal is to be struck between Palestinians and Israelis," Jerusalem resident, Ahmad Muna, 28, said Sunday.

He added: "When Trump announced the move, he didn't mention Palestinians and didn't mention east or west Jerusalem. ... They've given all the claim, all the rights, of all the parts to the Israelis," Muna said, adding that he no longer believes the U.S. is interested in peace.

U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Handout/EPA/REX via Shutterstock

U.S. officials insist they are, but no American member of the delegation will meet with Palestinians on this trip. When Trump announced the move, he said his decision marked "the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians."

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Einat Wilf, a former Israeli parliament member who supports the two-state solution, told reporters Sunday that for Israelis, the embassy opening doesn't change all that much.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

"Israelis have been living for 70 years with the knowledge that the western part of the city is their capital," she said.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

"So, yes, Israelis welcome recognizing reality. ... It's not as if this changes reality, but it is important to have an international acknowledgment."

Plus, Israelis were rather busy this weekend with the biggest news in the country: their Eurovision win. And now it's rumored that 25-year-old winner, Netta Barzilai, may just be a guest of honor at today's ceremony.