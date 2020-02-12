US forces come under fire while on patrol in Syria The situation has since been de-escalated, a military spokesman said.

American Coalition forces on patrol in Syria exchanged small arms fire with unknown individuals near a pro-regime checkpoint while on patrol in northern Syria, with the situation now de-escalated, a military spokesperson said.

The troops were on patrol near Qamishli, by the Turkish-Syrian border, when they encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces on Wednesday.

"After Coalition troops issued a series of warnings and de-escalation attempts, the patrol came under small arms fire from unknown individuals," Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Myles B. Caggins III said in a statement. "In self-defense, Coalition troops returned fire. The situation was de-escalated and is under investigation."

The Coalition patrol has since returned to their base, he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.