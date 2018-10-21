US general was wounded in Kandahar attack

Oct 21, 2018, 4:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Afghan soldiers stand guard on a road as security has been intensified a day after a Taliban militant killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 19, 2018.Muhammad Sadiq/EPA via Shutterstock
Army Brigadier General Jeffrey D. Smiley was the wounded U.S. service member shot in Thursday's insider attack in Kandahar that killed two top Afghan officials in the province. The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan was also present during the attack, but was unharmed.

PHOTO: Brigadier General Jeffrey D. Smiley is pictured in this undated photo.National Guard
"I can confirm that General Smiley is recovering from a gunshot wound," Lt. Cmdr. Grant Neeley, a spokesman for Resolute Support, the NATO-led training command in Afghanistan, told ABC News.

PHOTO: Afghan security officials stand guard on a road as security has been intensified a day after a Taliban militant killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 19, 2018.Muhammad Sadiq//EPA via Shutterstock
"He is being treated at a Resolute Support hospital in Kandahar," said Neeley.

Smiley is the commander of the Training and Advise and Assist Command-South (TAAC-South) that has the lead in advising Afghan security forces in southern Afghanistan. He is a general with the California National Guard, in command of the Guard’s 40th Infantry, which is one of the lead units in Kandahar.

The identity of the U.S. service member injured in the attack had not been disclosed until Sunday after it was first reported by the Washington Post.

Carried out by a gunman wearing an Afghan security uniform, Thursday's attack killed the top police official in Kandahar Province as well as the province's top intelligence official. The governor of Kandahar was also wounded, as was another American civilian employee and an Afghan interpreter.

PHOTO: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas hands the Train, Advise and Assist Command-South colors to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley, June 30, 2018 during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan.U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield/TAAC-South Public Affairs
The gunman was shot almost immediately after opening fire.

