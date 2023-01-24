US leaning toward sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, officials say

A decision could be announced as early as this week.

ByLuis Martinez, Shannon K. Crawford, and Matt Seyler
January 24, 2023, 1:17 PM

U.S. officials confirm that the Biden administration is leaning toward sending M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and that a decision could be announced as early as this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

