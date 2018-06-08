US military service member killed in Somalia attack

An American service member was killed in Somalia Friday and four others were wounded in a firefight with Al Shabab fighters, according to two U.S. officials.

The officials said some of the Americans involved in the firefight were U.S. special operations forces.

The American forces were advising and assisting Somali forces that were establishing a combat outpost in Jubaland, an area southwest of the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

One of the officials said that Kenyan forces were also involved as part of the mission.

It’s unclear how many partner forces may have been injured or killed in the firefight.

A U.S. military drone was overhead was overhead at the time of the attack, it had originally been tasked with providing reconnaissance for the mission to establish the combat outpost.

This is the second U.S. military fatality in Somalia in the last year.

In May 2107, Navy SEAL Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed in an al Shabab ambush. His death was the first U.S. military death in Somalia since 1993.

There are about 500 U.S. troops in Somalia on an advise and assist mission to help the Somali military in its fight against al Shabab, an al Qaeda affiliated terror group.