US Reaper drone shot down near Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, defense official says

The U.S. says it was shot down in international airspace.

A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed in international airspace near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

"We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," the official said.

An MQ-9 Reaper flies a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 15, 2019. Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado/U.S. Air Force

Media outlets in Yemen have claimed Houthis militants were responsible.

This is a developing story. please check back for updates.