US Reaper drone shot down near Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, defense official says
The U.S. says it was shot down in international airspace.
A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed in international airspace near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.
"We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," the official said.
Media outlets in Yemen have claimed Houthis militants were responsible.
