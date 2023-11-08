US Reaper drone shot down near Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, defense official says

The U.S. says it was shot down in international airspace.

ByMatt Seyler and Luis Martinez
November 8, 2023, 4:46 PM

A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed in international airspace near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

"We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," the official said.

PHOTO: An MQ-9 Reaper flies a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 15, 2019.
An MQ-9 Reaper flies a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 15, 2019.
Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado/U.S. Air Force

Media outlets in Yemen have claimed Houthis militants were responsible.

This is a developing story. please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events