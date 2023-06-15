Vatican releases first photos of Pope Francis recovering from surgery

The pontiff visited a children's wing at the hospital where he's recovering.

ROME and LONDON -- The Vatican press office released photos on Thursday of Pope Francis recovering after undergoing surgery last week.

Francis was checked into Gemelli hospital in Rome last Wednesday for a three-hour intestinal operation. He's been recovering at the hospital since then.

Pope Francis visits the Pediatric Oncology and Children's Neurosurgery Department at Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, on June 15, 2023, in a photo released by the Vatican. Vatican Media

Photos taken and released on Thursday show the pontiff’s visit to “to the Pediatric Oncology and Children's Neurosurgery Department on the 10th floor of Gemelli, adjacent to the apartment where he is convalescing,” the Vatican said.

The pope went to Gemelli hospital in Rome to undergo "a Laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis under general anaesthesia," Matte Bruni, director of the press office for The Holy See, said in a statement last week.

The Vatican has said in the days since that the surgery went well and the pope has been recovering.

"Pope Francis continued his convalescence this afternoon, working with rest and recovery intervals," the Vatican said on Wednesday.