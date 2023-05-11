Vehicle explodes in central Milan, releasing plumes of smoke

ROME and LONDON -- A parked van exploded in a busy section of central Milan in Italy on Thursday morning.
The carabinieri -- or Italian police -- said that it was unclear what caused the van to explode in the Porta Romana neighborhood of the city. No further details were currently available, officials said.
The explosion left several other nearby vehicles on fire, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky in a downtown area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
