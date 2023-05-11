Vehicle explodes in central Milan, releasing plumes of smoke

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the northern Italian city, on Thursday.

ROME and LONDON -- A parked van exploded in a busy section of central Milan in Italy on Thursday morning.

Emergency workers attend to the scene of an explosion in Milan on May 11, 2023. Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via Shutterstock

The carabinieri -- or Italian police -- said that it was unclear what caused the van to explode in the Porta Romana neighborhood of the city. No further details were currently available, officials said.

The explosion left several other nearby vehicles on fire, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky in a downtown area.

