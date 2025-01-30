The airport in Arlington, Virginia, was closed by officials on Wednesday night.

Regional jet down in Potomac River near Reagan Airport, search and rescue underway

A regional jet collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday evening, U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News.

The aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport. A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway, according to DC police.

Fireboats were on the scene of the rescue operation, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport around 9 p.m. local time.

The jet departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," the airport wrote on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the crash Wednesday night. It appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport right here in Washington, D.C." Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News. "That's all I can confirm at this point in time, and I can just say that the thoughts and the prayers of the entire Trump administration are with all those that are involved."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.