A mother waiting by a school entrance to pick up her kids leaped into action to thwart an attempted armed robbery, officials said.

On May 12 Katia da Silva Sastre, 42, a mother of two, was waiting to pick up her children from the Colégio Ferreira Master school in Sao Paolo, Brazil, when a man dressed in shorts and a dark hooded sweatshirt charged toward her and other parents with a pistol in his right hand.

That's when Sastre, who also happens to be a cop, jumped into action.

Sastre is seen on CCTV video drawing her own pistol and firing multiple shots, causing the man to fall onto the pavement.

Sastre then kicks his weapon away and trains her weapon on the suspect.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

On Sunday Sastre was thanked for her heroics with a bouquet of orchids.

Márcio França, the governor of São Paulo, said Sastre "intervened against a young man who assaulted kids and their families with a gun."

"She was off duty and she didn’t have to do it," França said. "Congratulations to this military police officer, congratulations to her husband and to all mothers of the state of São Paulo.”

ABC News' M.L. Nestel contributed to this report