Violence leaves lasting marks among Rio victims' families

Oct 7, 2018, 8:00 AM ET
PHOTO: The uniform of military police officer Alda Rafael Castilho, who was killed in Penha complex, is displayed in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 1, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
The uniform of military police officer Alda Rafael Castilho, who was killed in Penha complex, is displayed in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 1, 2018. Alda was killed during an attack on the Peacekeeping Police Unit headquarters in Penha in 2014 when she was in service.

On the morning of April 8, 12-year-old Eduarda Lopes watched as her mother, Valdilene da Silva, was shot by a stray bullet in Rio de Janeiro's Manguinhos slum, one of the countless innocent victims of rising gangland violence in the city.

As she lay dying in a puddle of blood, Silva used her last breaths to tell her daughter to run and hide. But despite her fear of being killed, Lopes stayed with her mother.

PHOTO: A girl stands in front of a house which is damaged by bullet holes in the Complexo de Alemao in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 24, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A girl stands in front of a house which is damaged by bullet holes in the Complexo de Alemao in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 24, 2018.

"I waited with her until the final moment, by her side," Lopes told Reuters, as tears streamed down her face.

"I couldn't bear it," Lopes said of when she got to see her mother's corpse later that day. "I saw her lying there and she looked like a doll, asleep. The only thing I could take with me were the earrings she was wearing."

PHOTO: Rosilene Alves touches bullet holes in a wall outside her daughters school in Pedreira in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018. Alvess daughter, Maria Eduarda Alves, was shot dead at school in 2017 when she was 13-years-old.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Rosilene Alves touches bullet holes in a wall outside her daughter's school in Pedreira in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018. Alves's daughter, Maria Eduarda Alves, was shot dead at school in 2017 when she was 13-years-old.

Brazil's violence is spiking and ever more victims are caught in the crossfire of gangs warring with each other or police. Growing violence has become a key theme in the Oct. 7 election, and helps explain the rise of far-right front-running candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who wants to loosen gun laws and take the fight to violent gangs.

PHOTO: A mural of the Brazilian flag is damaged by bullet holes in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 10, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A mural of the Brazilian flag is damaged by bullet holes in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 10, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro state registered more than 4,500 murders during the first eight months of 2018, up 6 percent compared with the same period in 2017.

PHOTO: Maria Rosalina Rafael da Silva, mother of military police officer Alda Rafael Castilho, who was killed in the Penha complex, reacts during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 1, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Maria Rosalina Rafael da Silva, mother of military police officer Alda Rafael Castilho, who was killed in the Penha complex, reacts during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 1, 2018.

More than 1,000 people died in confrontations with police in the state between January and August, official data show, up over 50 percent from the same period in 2017. Authorities say those killed are mostly suspected drug gang members, while critics allege innocent people are also slain.

PHOTO: Maria Dalva Correia da Silva holds a photo of her son Thiago, who was killed in Borel in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Maria Dalva Correia da Silva holds a photo of her son Thiago, who was killed in Borel in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018.

In March 2017, 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves was at a sports class in her school in Rio's Pedreira neighborhood when shots rang out. As teachers tried to shepherd their students back inside classrooms, Maria received a fatal wound.

Two police officers were later charged with the girl's killing. A cellphone video, uploaded to social media and filmed by someone near the school, also showed the police officers executing two alleged gangsters who were injured during the shootout.

PHOTO: Eduarda Lopes, 12, poses for a photograph as she holds up a picture of her mother on her phone in Manguinhos in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 13, 2018. Lopess mother, Valdilene da Silva, was killed in crossfire as they walked together.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Eduarda Lopes, 12, poses for a photograph as she holds up a picture of her mother on her phone in Manguinhos in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 13, 2018. Lopes's mother, Valdilene da Silva, was killed in crossfire as they walked together.

"I'm still not alright. I still feel ... a lot of sadness," said her mother, Rosilene Alves, wearing a T-shirt that read "Positive Vibration," as she pointed at the bullet hole that perforated the school's entrance and killed her daughter.

"Life goes on, but it's not easy."

PHOTO: The front door of an abandoned house which is damaged by bullet holes, is seen in a passage known as beco da Siria in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 10, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
The front door of an abandoned house which is damaged by bullet holes, is seen in a passage known as "beco da Siria" in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 10, 2018.

Alda Rafael Castilho, a 27-year-old police officer, was killed when assailants attacked her police station in the violent Penha slum complex in 2014.

PHOTO: The sweater which 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves was wearing when she was shot dead at school in 2017, is displayed showing a bullet hole in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018.Pilar Olivares/Reuters
The sweater which 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves was wearing when she was shot dead at school in 2017, is displayed showing a bullet hole in Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2018.

"This doesn't end," said her mother, Maria Rosalina Rafael da Silva, 65. "Young people dying, families being destroyed. And I can say that because I've been destroyed."

PHOTO: Maira Medeiros shows a picture taken on the day of her wedding to Andre Luis Medeiros, who was killed one year ago, in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Oct. 1, 2018. Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Maira Medeiros shows a picture taken on the day of her wedding to Andre Luis Medeiros, who was killed one year ago, in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Oct. 1, 2018.

Story by Gabriel Stargardter

