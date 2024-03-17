As voting in Russian presidential election ends, early count shows Putin way ahead

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny cast her vote in Berlin.

Voting in the Russian presidential election ended Sunday and early results indicated Vladimir Putin is heading for a landslide victory.

The initial voting data released by Russia's Central Election Commission showed Putin winning with 88% of the vote after just 24.4% of the ballots were counted.

Voter turnout for the election across Russia was 74.22%, according to the commission. Huge lines of voters appeared at embassies throughout Russia and abroad in the hours before the polling stations closed.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on Feb. 29, 2024. Sergey Guneyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The final day of voting came amid protests by thousands of Russians who took part in "Noon against Putin" demonstrations in Russia and abroad. Many protesters held signs demanding the war in Ukraine be stopped.

More than 75 people in 17 Russian cities were detained on the last day of voting in the presidential election, officials said.

Natalia Navalnaya, widow of the late Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, addresses a statement after exiting the Embassy of Russia in Germany where she voted for the presidential election in Berlin, on March 17, 2024. Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in a Russian prison last month, supported the protests and cast her vote at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

"Putin is not a politician, he’s a gangster. Alexei Navalny became famous in Russia and hated by Putin precisely because, from the beginning of his fight, he openly described Putin and his allies as gangsters who had seized and used power only for their own enrichment and to fulfill their personal ambitions," Navalnaya wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Washington Post.

People take part in an anti Putin rally as voters queue outside the Russian embassy in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

She claimed her husband was "murdered in prison on Vladimir Putin’s direct order."

An independent election monitor, Golos, received 1,580 reports of possible violations at the polling stations.

People queue outside a polling station during Russia's presidential election in Moscow on March 17, 2024. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

By the end of the third day of voting, the number of Russians detained for arson at polling stations and spoiling ballots with paint had reached at least 35 people. The most notorious case occurred in Perm, where a 64-year-old woman detonated a powerful firecracker, investigators said. According to preliminary data, her arm was torn off.

Putin won the elections in 2018 with a result of 76.69% of the votes from those who took part in the election. Voter turnout of the 2018 presidential elections was about 68%.

Before the voting ended Sunday, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, told the state news agency TASS that Moscow does not attach importance to Washington's opinion on the results of the current presidential elections in Russia.

Antonov stressed that Russia has already rejected the position of the United States, which has stated that it does not intend to recognize the results of the vote in new Russian regions.

"We don’t give a damn about you a hundred times," Antonov said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.