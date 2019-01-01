Watch revelers ring in New Year's Eve with celebrations around the world

Jan 1, 2019, 1:44 AM ET
PHOTO: A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Years celebration in New Yorks Times Square, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.PlayAP
There was no shortage of celebration -- and a large worldwide budget for fireworks -- as revelers from around the world rang in the new year for 2019.

The party got started very early U.S. Eastern time with fireworks in Auckland, New Zealand, at 5 a.m. The celebrations only got more boisterous from there as the time zones unfurled with party after party.

Auckland, New Zealand

The biggest major city to celebrate the new year -- sorry, Samoa -- rang in 2019 with fireworks shooting off the Sky Tower.

PHOTO: Fireworks explode from Aucklands Sky Tower as the New Year is welcomed in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Jan 1. 2019.AP
Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the New Year is welcomed in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Jan 1. 2019.

Sydney

The most-populous city in Australia always celebrates the new year in grand fashion with fireworks over the famous Sydney Opera House and off the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Pyongyang, North Korea

Yes, even the capital of the hermit nation of North Korea celebrated the new year with a drone show.

Beijing

Few countries do celebrations bigger than China -- even though the Chinese New Year technically isn't until Feb. 5.

Bangkok

Thailand's capital, and its 8.2 million people, rang in the new year exactly 12 hours before the U.S. East Coast.

Dubai

Those looking to crane their necks way up into the sky would have had to travel to Dubai, where celebrations took place at the tallest building in the world: the Burj Khalifa.

Moscow

The most-populous city in Europe entered the celebrations at 4 p.m. Eastern time with a fireworks display over top of the Kremlin.

Athens, Greece

One of the oldest cities in the world celebrated the new year in the rain with fireworks lighting up the midnight sky above the 2,400-year-old Parthenon.

Paris

The people of Paris took a break from regular protests to celebrate the new year with fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe.

London

The London Eve and Big Ben framed the New Year's Eve celebrations in the U.K. capital.

Rio de Janeiro

It was about 80 degrees in Rio as revelers were able to ring in the new year on the beach three hours ahead of New York City.

New York City

Thousands packed into a wet, rainy Times Square to celebrate as the ball dropped and 2019 began.

PHOTO: A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Years celebration in New Yorks Times Square, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.AP
A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

