Second wave of Climate Strike protests take to the streets around the world

Sep 27, 2019, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: An activist holds up placard depicting the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during "Fridays for future" demonstration.PlayJonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
For the second consecutive week, climate change demonstrators took to the streets across the globe to highlight the growing climate crisis.

The Climate Strike protests were largely inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has quickly become the face of the climate change movement. She was in New York last week for the climate change march.

"Last Friday over 4 million people striked for the climate. This Friday we do it again. 170 countries and 6383 events so far in #weekforfuture," Thunberg tweeted.

PHOTO: Protesters hold placards as they march during the Global Climate Strike organised by the Fridays For Future at the end of the global climate change week in The Hague, the Netherlands, on September 27, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: School children hold placards and chant slogans during a protest demonstration against governments inaction on climate change, Sept. 27, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Cozzoli/Fotogramma/Ropi via ZUMA Press
PHOTO: Young people gather at a climate change protest in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Christopher Katsarov/AP
Thunberg's activism has drawn the ire of conservatives, including President Donald Trump. After Thunberg spoke at the UN, Trump said, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Earlier this week Fox News had to issue an apology after conservative commentator Michael J. Knowles called Thunberg "mentally ill" on its network.

PHOTO: People gather at a climate change protest in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
PHOTO: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg applauds after her speech during a press conference at the Fridays For Future Summit?, in Montreal, Canada, 27 September 2019. VALERIE BLUM/EPA-EFE/REX
PHOTO: People take part in the climate march Fridays for Future, on September 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
PHOTO: Hundreds of people gather to protest against climate change politics in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 27 September 2019. Miguel Tona/EPA-EFE/REX
PHOTO: Protesters march with a globe balloon on the oldest Hungarian bridge, the Lanchid (Chain Bridge) during the Global Climate Strike organized by the Fridays For Future Hungary at the end of the global climate change week in Budapest. Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Climate change activists with Shut Down DC block rush hour traffic as they walk by the Trump International Hotel during a protest march in Washington, DC, Sept. 27, 2019. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX
PHOTO: South Korean students attend a rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019. Handout/Reuters
PHOTO: Protesters hold placards as they participate in the Global Climate Strike organised by the Fridays For Future at the end of the global climate change week in The Hague, the Netherlands, on September 27, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: People take part in the climate march Fridays for Future, on September 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
