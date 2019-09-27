Second wave of Climate Strike protests take to the streets around the world

For the second consecutive week,
climate change demonstrators took to the streets across the globe to highlight the growing climate crisis.
The Climate Strike protests were largely inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has quickly become the face of the climate change movement. She was in New York last week for the climate change march.
"Last Friday over 4 million people striked for the climate. This Friday we do it again. 170 countries and 6383 events so far in #weekforfuture," Thunberg tweeted.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters hold placards as they march during the Global Climate Strike organised by the "Fridays For Future" at the end of the global climate change week in The Hague, the Netherlands, on September 27, 2019.
Cozzoli/Fotogramma/Ropi via ZUMA Press
School children hold placards and chant slogans during a protest demonstration against government's inaction on climate change, Sept. 27, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Christopher Katsarov/AP
Young people gather at a climate change protest in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Thunberg's activism has
drawn the ire of conservatives, including President Donald Trump. After Thunberg spoke at the UN, Trump said, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
Earlier this week Fox News had to issue an apology after conservative commentator Michael J. Knowles
called Thunberg "mentally ill" on its network.
Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
People gather at a climate change protest in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
VALERIE BLUM/EPA-EFE/REX
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg applauds after her speech during a press conference at the 'Fridays For Future Summit?, in Montreal, Canada, 27 September 2019.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
People take part in the climate march 'Fridays for Future', on September 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Miguel Tona/EPA-EFE/REX
Hundreds of people gather to protest against climate change politics in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 27 September 2019.
Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters march with a globe balloon on the oldest Hungarian bridge, the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) during the Global Climate Strike organized by the 'Fridays For Future Hungary' at the end of the global climate change week in Budapest.
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX
Climate change activists with Shut Down DC block rush hour traffic as they walk by the Trump International Hotel during a protest march in Washington, DC, Sept. 27, 2019.
Handout/Reuters
South Korean students attend a rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters hold placards as they participate in the Global Climate Strike organised by the "Fridays For Future" at the end of the global climate change week in The Hague, the Netherlands, on September 27, 2019.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
People take part in the climate march 'Fridays for Future', on September 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy.