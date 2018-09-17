3 whales take turns spinning in air, give boat passengers a rare show

Sep 17, 2018, 10:53 AM ET
PHOTO: Boat riders got a special show from a group of whales that preformed rare outstanding stunts like twirling in the air and spinning before landing back in the water.PlayEdmond Giroux/Storyful
Whale-watching boat passengers were in for a surprise off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Three whales can be seen at first diving in and out of the water in a synchronized fashion while the passengers on board are full of laughter and excitement.

The whales then begin jumping up out of the water very high and start to twist and swirl in midair before going back underwater.

This is called breaching.

It is unknown why whales breach, but theories suggest it may be to shake parasites off their skin, signal other whales, or just for fun.

