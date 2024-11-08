1 killed and 3 wounded after gunmen open fire at Brazil’s largest international airport

Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen in a black car killed at least one person and wounded another three Friday afternoon at Sao Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos

SAO PAULO -- Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen in a black car opened fire at Sao Paulo’s International Airport in Guarulhos on Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring three others.

Police identified the fatal victim as Antônio Vinícius Lopes Gritzbach, who had previously received death threats from the First Command of the Capital, a powerful international criminal group.

Gritzbach, who had cryptocurrency businesses, had recently entered into a plea bargain with local prosecutors to speak about his ties to the criminal organization, police said.

Police have not yet determined the number of gunmen involved in the attack.

Social media footage shows two individuals who appear to have been shot at the airport. One victim is seen lying on the ground at Terminal 2, primarily used for domestic flights, while the other is seen stranded on an access road outside the terminal.

